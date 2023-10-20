Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of Pelosi's San Francisco office call for ceasefire

Hundreds of demonstrators stood in front of the San Francisco Federal Building Thursday night chanting "Free Palestine" and calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict raging in the Gaza Strip.

The rally was held at the same time that President Joe Biden addressed the nation making the case tthat the U.S. must pass $100 billion in supplemental funding, including billions in wartime aid for Israel & Ukraine. The president also said the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza and has argued for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Part of 7th Street was blocked off for a couple of hours while the rally took place.

Some at one point during the night blocked the entrances to the federal building where House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco office is located. Demonstrators held signs like "Americans for Palestine" and "Pelosi ceasefire now."

"Nancy Pelosi has a responsibility as our representative to listen to us," said San Francisco Violette Mansour who has family in the Israeli port city of Jaffa. "We're not gonna stop until Nancy Pelosi signs this ceasefire resolution."

Rep. Cori Bush has introduced a resolution calling for "an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine."

Later in the night as the rally continued, "Free Palestine" was painted on the outside of the federal building.

Throughout the night, people raised the Palestinian flag along with their voices, pointing to the number of children who have died in Gaza.

Victor Fadayel is Palestinian and held his flag with the signature of his father on it.

"I have family in Israel and in the West Bank, and they're scared to death," Fadayel said. "This madness has to stop. The killing of women, innocent babies, innocent children has to come to an end, and the U.S. cannot be a part of this war."