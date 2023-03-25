Waste collection services resume in flooded Pajaro community

PAJARO, Monterey County – Monterey County and Waste Management are working together to provide waste collection services in Pajaro, the area hard hit by recent flooding of the Pajaro River due to the fierce atmospheric river storms in recent weeks.

A Monterey County Health Department spokesperson said Waste Management is providing dumpster placement services at the request of the county in order to expedite the removal of household waste in homes and businesses.

As clean-up efforts progress throughout the Pajaro community, resumption of Waste Management's regular waste hauling services will resume.

Collection services in the areas that were minimally impacted by flooding are scheduled to resume next week for residents living east of Porter Drive and north of Stender Avenue.

At this time, only the solid waste (black garbage) bin will be collected. Household waste should be bagged and placed in the bin for collection.

Commercial services will resume in all areas of Pajaro next week.

In the flood impacted zones, as the flood waste removal program begins for residential properties, weekly services will also resume once the impacted areas are cleared by third-party contractors. Waste Management will notify residents prior to resumption of services.

Waste Management's service contact number is (800) 321-8226; the office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Collection services are unavailable on weekends.