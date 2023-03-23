Evacuation orders lifted for town of Pajaro nearly 2 weeks after levee breach

MONTEREY COUNTY – Officials in Monterey County lifted evacuation orders for the town of Pajaro on Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a levee breach flooded the town, forcing many residents to leave.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the order was lifted at 10 a.m.

Deputies warned returning residents that health risks remain, with no potable water and with the sewer system out of order. Monterey County along with Pajaro Sunny Mesa Services are working on sewer repairs.

"It isn't recommended that residents stay until sewer and water are restored. Those entering the area do so at their own risk," the sheriff's office said.

On March 10, a levee along the Pajaro River was breached, which left some parts of the town under several feet of water and prompted an evacuation order for the entire community.

During the evacuation, residents who have evacuated and those who stayed behind, have expressed frustration with local officials over the county's response and over the pace of reopening the community.

"It's very frustrating," Ruth Ruiz told KPIX on Monday.

Ruiz and her family evacuated as floodwaters first rushed into their family house. She said residents should be allowed to access their homes and begin to clean up.

"By the time we're allowed in there -- who knows when -- the damage is going to be triple what it was on day one," she said.

Deputies said toilets, showers, handwashing and laundry stations, along with bottled water, will be available at Pajaro Park and Pajaro Middle School. Meanwhile, Monterey Salinas Transit will be providing services for residents needing transportation.