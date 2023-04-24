Packers trade former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Jets

NEW YORK -- After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

In a move that seemed like it was a long time coming after Rodgers -- the former Cal standout quarterback who hails from Chico -- declared his intent was to play for the Jets, the deal is done.

Aaron Rodgers Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

New York sent this year's pick No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers, the No. 15 pick, and a 2023 fifth round pick (No. 170), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-round pick becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season.

Rodgers' career in Green Bay began in much the same way as it ended -- with a controversy surrounding the future of a franchise legend. He was drafted after two years as the starting quarterback for the Cal Bears, leading the team to two bowl appearances and passing for 43 touchdowns with a 150.3 career passing efficiency rating.

A first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers spent three seasons backing up Brett Favre, who after each of those seasons pondered retirement before eventually deciding to come back for at least one more year. Just as the Packers decided way back in 2008 that they had had their fill of the Favre era and would move onto Rodgers, they are now doing the same with Rodgers himself and moving onto Jordan Love, whom they selected in the first round of the draft three years ago. Rodgers and Favre were even traded to the exact same team, on the exact same timeline with respect to when their successor was drafted.

In 15 seasons as the team's starter, Rodgers compiled a 147-75-1 regular-season record, completing 65.3% of his passes at an average of 7.7 yards per attempt, throwing for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns, and just 105 interceptions. He won the Most Valuable Player award four times, was named a first-team All-Pro four times, a second-teamer once, and a Pro Bowler 10 times, and won both a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. He leaves Green Bay as the franchise's all-time leader in passing touchdowns, and also the owner of NFL single-season records for both passer rating and interception rate. He joins a Jets team that sports one of the NFL's best defenses and an intriguing skill-position group, and reunites with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who now has the same role in New York.

The NFL offseason is barely underway, and we've already seen a couple veteran quarterbacks get taken off the market. Derek Carr was the first QB domino to fall, as the former Raider signed a reported four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints last week. Geno Smith also re-upped with the Seahawks, while Daniel Jones did the same with the Giants.

A contingent of Jets team officials reportedly flew out to California to meet with Rodgers and make their pitch in person. ESPN reported that team owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were on the plane.

The Packers granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets. If they had not it would be tampering, as he is still under contract with Green Bay. The NFL's negotiating window opened Monday at noon, with NFL free agency beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There have been several reports this offseason claiming the Packers "are done" with their longtime signal-caller, and that the days of "begging Rodgers to return on his terms" are over. Publicly, however, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said that all options are on the table.