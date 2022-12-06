Pacifica school employee taken to hospital after being struck by driver in crosswalk

PACIFICA – A Pacifica school employee conducting traffic control was taken to a hospital after being struck by a driver outside campus Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Pacifica police officers and the North County Fire Authority were called to the intersection of Reina del Mar Avenue and Reichling Avenue on reports of a vehicle / pedestrian collision. The intersection is in front of Vallemar School, a K-8 school in the coastside community.

Investigators said the employee was struck by the driver while conducting traffic control in the crosswalk. The employee complained of pain and was transported to an area hospital for further medical evaluation.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

In a statement Tuesday, police urged drivers to slow down, particularly near schools and that increased traffic enforcement near campuses will take place in the coming weeks.

"We all have a role in keeping our roadways safe," police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314 or the department's anonymous tip line at 650-355-4444, referring to case 22-3285.