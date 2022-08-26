Pacifica Police arrest pair suspected in retail thefts

PACIFICA – Two San Francisco residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of retail thefts in Pacifica and South San Francisco, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard on reports of a theft. An employee told police that a woman was in the process of stealing merchandise and that a man was waiting in front.

When police arrived, they found the man standing in front of the business. A short time later, the woman walked out of the store while officers were still there.

Both suspects were then arrested.

Investigators determined that the pair are also suspected of stealing merchandise from a business on Gellert Boulevard in neighboring South San Francisco just before the incident in Pacifica. Police said stolen merchandise from both thefts were recovered and returned to the respective stores.

The first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lourdes Castillanos of San Francisco was arrested on shoplifting and criminal conspiracy. The second suspect, 52-year-old Lenoidas DeCastro Jr., was arrested on criminal conspiracy.

Police said both suspects have been released on citation.