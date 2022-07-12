Pacifica police arrest woman driving stolen car

PACIFICA (CBS SF/BCN) – Pacifica police arrested a woman over the weekend after she was caught allegedly driving a stolen car, the department said on Monday.

The woman, San Francisco resident Helene Sangalang, was pulled over on Sunday near Monterey Road and Esplanade Avenue after police allege she made several traffic violations. Officers say they identified the car she was in as being stolen and she was arrested.

Police determined that Sangalang had multiple arrest warrants throughout the Bay Area, for which she was booked into jail along with suspicion of buying or stealing a vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this case was encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, case number 22-1844.