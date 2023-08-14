Pacifica police arrest Pittsburg mom who allegedly brandished gun during parking dispute

PACIFICA — Police arrested a Pittsburg woman in Pacifica on Sunday after she allegedly threatened three people with a handgun during a parking dispute while her child was inside her car.

Pacifica police said they were called at 2:41 p.m. to the Linda Mar Beach parking lot, at 495 Linda Mar Blvd., to a report of a parking dispute involving a firearm.

An officer arrived, contacted the reporting parties and obtained identifying information for the suspect and the vehicle involved. Officers searched the area, finding the car in the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christina Villalobos of Pittsburg, was detained without incident.

Police said Villalobos allegedly threatened three individuals with an apparently loaded handgun during a dispute over parking. A child was also in the vehicle at the time.

Officers arrested Villalobos on suspicion of assault with firearm on person, child endangerment and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Villalobos was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Pacifica police at 650-738-7314 or the silent witness tip line at 650-359-4444. Refer to case 23-2153.