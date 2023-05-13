Pacifica police arrest adult, juvenile in stabbings that wounded two

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica arrested an 18-year-old man and a juvenile Friday in connection with a large fight April 22 that put two people in a hospital with stab wounds.

Daniel Dickow Jr., 18, of Pacifica was charged with attempted murder and booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.

A male youth from Half Moon Bay was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and held in the county's juvenile hall, police said.

Another juvenile was taken into custody for violating probation and affiliating with a criminal street gang, police said.

Two males, an adult and a juvenile, suffered multiple stab wounds during a large fight April 22 in the 600 block of Crespi Drive, police said.

Both underwent surgery at San Francisco General Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.