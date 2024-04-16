19-year-old accused of attempted murder after overnight stabbing in Pacifica

PACIFICA – A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Pacifica early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Rosita Road, after a caller requested police but provided no additional information.

When officers arrived, they determined a stabbing took place and quickly took the suspect into custody. Police also performed first aid on the victim.

Officers from neighboring Daly City and South San Francisco responded to the scene, along with paramedics. The victim, only identified as a 19-year-old Pacifica resident, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

Police said Tuesday that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alejandro Acosta Ortegon of Pacifica, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jail records show that Acosta Ortegon is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-6314, referring to case no. 24-0936.