Pacifica police search for auto burglary crew suspected in multiple break-ins

Police on the Peninsula are searching for several suspects after more than a dozen vehicles were burglarized in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Healthcliff Drive and the 500 block of Monterey Road following several reports of burglaries. Police said Thursday that about 20 victims have been identified.

Surveillance video obtained by officers showed three suspects were walking down the street as they broke into parked vehicles. The trio were followed close behind by a dark colored SUV.

"The thefts occurred in a matter of minutes, and the suspects quickly fled the area in the vehicle," police said in a statement.

Police describe the suspects as slender in build, wearing dark clothing and appearing to be 18 to 25 years of age. The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314 or the department's Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444, referring to case 24-2109.