Body found near Devil's Slide after person reported missing in Pacifica

Authorities in San Mateo County said they found a body on the coast near Devil's Slide Tuesday morning, after a person was reported missing in Pacifica overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a home on the 300 block of Keith Avenue to conduct a welfare check. Officers determined that the person in question had left on a motorcycle before police arrived.

Police and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office later received word that the person may be near Devil's Slide. Authorities found the missing person's motorcycle in the area.

A search was launched with police and deputies, along with the North County Fire Authority, California Highway Patrol and air units from the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Initially, search efforts were hindered by darkness, rugged and treacherous terrain and weather conditions," police said in a statement.

Around 9 a.m., authorities conducting an air mission located a body at the beach below the bluffs. The body has since been recovered and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office is investigating.

Police said the identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner. No additional information about the case is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, referring to case 24-1594.

Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.