Man accused of DUI after Pacifica crash that seriously injured passenger

A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after officials responded to a collision early Saturday in Pacifica.

The collision was reported about 1:25 a.m. in the 500 block of Manor Drive, where a black Chevrolet Camaro hit a parked car, Pacifica police said.

A passenger in the Camaro had serious injuries and the driver, 28-year-old Rodrigo Reyesgarcia of Pacifica, suffered minor injuries. Both were hospitalized, according to Pacifica police.

Reyesgarcia was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, leading to his arrest, according to Pacifica police.

For approximately 80 minutes following the collision, officials closed stretches of Manor Drive for investigation and to clear the road of debris, according to Pacifica police.

The condition of the passenger was not available on Monday.

Persons with information regarding this collision are asked to call Pacifica police at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Refer to case 24-1495.