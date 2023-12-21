Homicide investigation underway in Pacifica; suspect search prompts lockdown at Vallemar Elementary School

Police were gathered at an apparent homicide crime scene in a Pacifica neighborhood Thursday morning, and the suspect search prompted a lockdown at Vallemar Elementary School.

Officers and crime scene investigators were seen in front of a home on the 200 block of Naomi Ave. near Reina Del Mar Ave. where a yellow tarp appeared to be covering a body in the driveway. A San Mateo County coroner's van and forensic laboratory van were parked outside the home.

The Pacifica School District sent out an alert around 9 a.m. saying "out of an abundance of caution, the Pacific School District Office and Vallemar Elementary School have been placed on lockdown by the Pacifica Police Department."

Pacifica Police said only that there was an active investigation in the Vallemar neighborhood and asked residents to avoid the area. Police also said the suspect was no longer believed to be in the area and there was no immediate threat to public safety.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.