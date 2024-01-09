Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash into parked vehicles in Pacifica

A vehicle crashed into two parked and occupied cars in Pacifica, resulting in the arrest of a suspected drunk driver, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened on Monday at about 9:20 p.m., according to a Pacifica Police Department press statement. Officers and North County Fire Authority personnel responded to Grace McCarthy Vista Point at 400 Sharp Park Road to the reported crash and arrived to find a gray Toyota Corolla that had collided with two parked cars, police said.

A passenger inside the Toyota was injured and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

According to police, investigators determined the Toyota driver, identified as 24-year-old Rashid Almaznai of Colma, had been driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Almanazi was arrested on charges of felony DUI causing injury and booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Pacifica Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 650-738-7314, or call their tip line at 650-359-4444 and refer to case 24-0061.