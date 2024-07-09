Pacifica domestic violence suspected arrested following standoff with officers

Police in Pacifica arrested a man Monday on suspicion of domestic violence after he allegedly attempted to break into a residence and then had an altercation with officers, the department said.

At 5:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person trying to break into an apartment in the 2000 block of Francisco Boulevard. Police attempted to contact the suspect, 24-year-old Javier Majincruz of Pacifica, but he fled.

Police said Majincruz ran behind the Eureka Square Shopping Center and up a hill in the 1600 block of Oceana Boulevard, a steep and rugged terrain that impeded efforts to apprehend him, police said.

With a team of crisis negotiators, police dogs and drones, officers from Pacifica, San Bruno and South San Francisco established a perimeter around the hillside to apprehend Majincruz. For more than two hours, police said officers attempted to coax the suspect into complying with their commands but were unsuccessful.

Instead, police alleged Majincruz threatened to injure them and fashioned improvised weapons during the standoff. When Majincruz allegedly armed himself with his makeshift weapons, officers used less lethal options to subdue him -- after which he surrendered and was arrested.

Majincruz was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and later booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery, vandalism, brandishing a deadly weapon, and threatening and resisting an officer.

Pacifica police asked anyone with information about the standoff to call the department at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Refer to case 24-1734.

Pacifica police were not immediately available to provide more details about the case.