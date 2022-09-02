2 sought following catalytic converter theft, brief pursuit in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit.

The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen fleeing in a white Audi Q5 SUV, according to police.

An officer spotted the vehicle in the area of state Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue and tried to pull it over but had to discontinue the pursuit after the Audi driver began driving unsafely by going through intersections against red lights, passing other cars on the shoulder and speeding, police said.

The suspects and vehicle were last seen heading north on Highway 1 toward Daly City and remain at large, and police determined the license plate on the Audi had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444 and refer to case number 22-2435.