2 arrested in weekend burglary at cannabis dispensary in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested following a burglary at a cannabis dispensary in Pacifica early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a business located on the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue on reports of an audible burglary alarm.

When officers arrived, they determined that a burglary was in progress and that suspects were inside the building. Police then saw suspect vehicles fleeing the scene and at least two people leaving the scene on foot.

Officers saw one at least suspect jumping over fences into the backyards of nearby homes. In response, Pacifica Police brought in officers from neighboring agencies, along with a K-9, to establish a perimeter and to search the area.

During the search, which took more than 90 minutes, police found the suspects in the backyard of a nearby residence on Santa Maria Avenue and took them into custody. Officers also recovered an undisclosed amount of stolen property.

The adult suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ivin Sims of Oakland, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy. It was not immediately known when Sims would appear in court on the charges.

The second suspect, only identified as a male juvenile from Stockton, was booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center, also on charges of burglary and conspiracy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314, referring to case 23-0393.