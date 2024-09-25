Arrest made after man suffers serious injuries in Pacifica bar fight

A San Jose man was arrested in Pacifica after allegedly getting into a fight outside of a bar over the weekend, leading to serious injuries, according to police.

Officers arrived in front of Winter's Tavern in the 1500 block of Francisco Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a person lying on the street with injuries.

First responders took the man to the hospital with serious injuries to his face and he is expected to survive, according to police.

Additional officers arrived on scene and quickly detained Peter Rocha, 41. According to investigators, the two men knew each other and may have arrived together before an argument ensued outside the business.

Rocha was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing injuries and public intoxication.

Anyone who may have witnessed the argument is asked to contact police at (650) 738-7314 or, to remain anonymous, call the tip line at (650) 359-4444 and refer to case no. 24-2414.