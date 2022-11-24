Pacifica bakery provides love, baked goods to community as inflation creates financial woe

PACIFICA (CBS SF) -- This past August we hit the highest annual food inflation spike on record since 1979 and for many Bay Area families the rising cost of groceries is playing a big part on how they shop, especially during the holidays.

Mazzetti's Bakery in Pacifica has been a staple in the community for almost 50 years, and for Rudy and Julie Mazzetti, everyone who walks in that door are more than just customers – they're family.

The mazzetti's are up early every day, baking fresh goods and making sure when you walk in it's a place that feels like home, like you're part of the family.

Three generations of Mazzettis have worked here, and family has always been at the core of who they are and what they represent.

So is their community, which is feeling the effects of inflation. In a recent market force survey, over 50% of consumers say that inflation has changed their spending habits at the grocery store.

"I used to buy salad," said Daly City resident Linda Beyer. "Bye bye to that."

And yet, they come from all over the bay area just for Mazzetti's holiday pies.

"We get pies every year," said South San Francisco resident Ada.

For the Mazzettis, keeping their family business going is hard work, they know that they truly love what they do - and that feeling is mixed in with every cake they make

So today, they give thanks to their community for supporting their small business, and more importantly, for their family.