Paddleboarder, dog safe after shark attack off Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Monterey County – A Monterey County man and his dog are safe after being attacked by a shark while paddleboarding off the coast Wednesday morning, the second such attack in less than two months.

According to police, the man and dog were paddleboarding about 150 yards from the Lovers Point Pier in Pacific Grove around 11:30 a.m. when they encountered the shark. Police said the shark swam underneath the paddleboard and turned, before biting the board.

The man, identified as a Pacific Grove resident, and dog were thrown off the board. Following the attack, the pair were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore.

Both the man and dog were not injured.

Following the incident, city officials said they were following California State Parks protocol to close Lovers Point Beach and coastal access starting at the Sea Palm turnout. Authorities, along with volunteers, cleared visitors off the beaches.

Officials said the coastal section would remain closed until at least Saturday.

The attack comes less than two months after a surfer was attacked by a shark off Lovers Point Beach. Police said the victim, identified as a 62-year-old man, suffered significant injuries to his stomach, arm and leg in the June 22 incident.

Wednesday's shark encounter comes as researchers said there is a population boom for young great white sharks in the Monterey Bay. The sharks are usually 4-9 feet and length and researchers stress they do not pose much of a threat to humans.

The paddleboard will undergo testing to determine the shark species involved in the attack.