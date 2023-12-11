Pacific Grove police identify suspects arrested in attempted homicide

Police in Pacific Grove over the weekend released the names of two people arrested in connection with an attempted homicide there last month.

On Nov. 30 around 11:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lover's Point Park on a report of a disturbance involving several masked people and one person with a gun.

When police arrived, the victim had already fled the area, but investigators determined vehicle information for the suspects and their direction of travel.

Pacific Grove and Monterey officers were able to make traffic stops of vehicles matching the description of those that left the scene, they said. Since the victim was not available to identify any suspects, the occupants of the vehicles were released.

Early in the morning of Dec. 1, the victim contacted police and provided more details about what happened, which police said matched what they had seen on surveillance footage. Police determined that an attempted homicide had occurred.

Investigators gathered more surveillance footage and obtained search warrants, and on Dec. 2, the search warrants were executed with the help of Seaside, Monterey and Pacific Grove Police.

Arrested on suspicion of conspiracy were Seaside residents Ashley Aragon, 18, and Jennifer Javier-Ramirez, 20, who was also arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Lover's Point Park on Nov. 30 is encouraged to call the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143.