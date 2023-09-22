Pacific Coast Fog Fest an opportunity for local businesses on way to recovery

The 36th annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest begins Saturday, its second year back since the pandemic, at a critical time for small businesses that rely on major events to increase sales and keep them connected to the community.

The weekend-long festival includes live music, vendors, food, and activities for the whole family.

"Getting involved in Fog Fest is really important to me because it really is Pacifica's biggest community event," said Paige Miller, the owner of The Magic Toy Box and the vice president of the Fog Fest organizing board. "I want to make sure that Fog Fest keeps happening and I want to make sure that, you know, it's positive for everybody."

Miller started planning his toy store before the pandemic but finally opened in 2021. COVID-19 presented many challenges for him in his first two years but he says the community has been a great supporter of his new business.

"I missed the nostalgia and the magic feeling of just being able to go to a toy store, a place that was meant for kids, and a place where kids could walk around and see and touch," he told KPIX about the decision to open the store. "I wanted that feeling back that I missed as a kid."

"One of the things I tell a lot of customers, is kids really don't change, kids stay the same," Miller said. "The toys that you had as a kid, that you played with, kids will love them the same."

Fog Fest will end up being one of his biggest revenue sources of the year, rivaling what he will do in one weekend this December for the holiday season. He says after Christmas, this is the next major event for his business all year. Several small businesses like his will look to Fog Fest for that kind of support.

"It's really important for me to be a part of the community and give back and make sure that things, you know, continue to be, make Pacifica a great place to live," he said.

Miller's work for the event and the contributions his store makes to the local economy are helping families keep up old traditions and make new memories.

"This is really how kids learn, and if you want to be involved with your kids, play with them, that's the biggest thing, just play with the kids," Miller said of the joy toys bring children.

Fog Fest runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along Palmetto Ave. in Pacifica.