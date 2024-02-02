Firefighters rescue 4 residents from burning home in Pacheco; 2 severely hurt

Fire engulfed a house in the Contra Costa County community of Pacheco Thursday night and sent two residents to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was reported on the 1200 block of Temple Drive shortly after 11:20 p.m. Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media.

Fire crews rescued four people from inside the one-story single-family home and witnesses said two of them appeared to be severely hurt. One was sent to a burn center and the other was taken to a trauma center.

Neighbors said they woke up to the smell of smoke and the sound of screams outside the home.

"There was flames coming out of the living room window and the door and the roof and the corner in the front, smoke coming out of the garage area," said neighbor Rita Cantero. "And there were two women in the driveway crying, um, they were on their knees crying."

The fire left the home with significant damage throughout the structure. Con Fire credited working smoke alarms for helping get the residents out alive.