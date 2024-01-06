Owl found tangled in fishing line in San Joaquin County set free

STOCKTON -- An owl that was found with fishing string wrapped around its body in San Joaquin County last month was rehabilitated and then set free Friday, according to the county sheriff's office.

The owl was found on Dec. 13 with the fishing line wrapped around its wings and body, preventing it from being able to fly. San Joaquin County Animal Services crews brought the bird to Tri County Wildlife Care, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization.

An owl was found with fishing line wrapped around its wings and body Dec. 13, 2023. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

According to a social media post from Tri County Wildlife Care, a resident called "saying the owl simply dropped from the sky with one wing held up."

Officers cut some of the fishing line off from the owl but some of it remained, leaving the bird with feathers that were broken, stiff and curled upward, according to the rescue organization.

Sheriff's officials said the owl was set free Friday after recovering from its injuries.