Overturned truck blocks lanes of Highway 238/880 in San Leandro

Lanes of Interstate Highway 238 and Interstate Highway 880 in Alameda County are blocked due to an overturned truck, the California Highway Patrol said early Thursday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., the CHP said on social media that the northbound lanes of I-238 connecting to the southbound lanes of I-880 in San Leandro were closed due to the overturned truck. No injuries were reported.

The CHP did not give an estimated time for reopening the affected lanes.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.