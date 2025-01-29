Overturned truck briefly closes southbound lanes of I-880 in Hayward

A crash involving an overturned truck shut down lanes of southbound I-880 in Hayward for a brief period during the Tuesday morning commute, according to CHP.

The CHP Hayward X account posted a photo and information regarding the incident at 6:20 a.m., noting that the overturned vehicle on I-880 south of Tennyson Rd. blocked three southbound lanes. There were no injuries in the crash CHP said.

I-880 southbound, south of Tennyson Road, lanes #1, #2 and #3 are blocked due to a non injury crash. Unknown ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/MlN0Lpsg2B — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) January 29, 2025

While authorities initially said there was no estimated time to reopen the lanes, the incident was cleared within 15 minutes. There were some residual traffic delays due to the crash.