Overturned tractor trailer causes massive backup on northbound Hwy 101 near Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A collision involving an overturned tractor trailer on Highway 101 is blocking all northbound lanes near Petaluma Friday morning, causing a massive backup.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that as of 7:42 a.m., all northbound lanes were blocked on Highway 101 north of San Antonio Road.

.Petaluma crash traffic back-up on northbound Highway 101. Caltrans

Officers also said there were injuries from the accident.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Check back to this story for updates.