Overturned big rig shuts down State Route 152 near Watsonville

A big-rig that overturned and went off the road on CA-152 in Santa Cruz County Wednesday morning has shut down the highway, according to CHP in Santa Cruz County.

According to the Santa Cruz CHP office, the incident on CA-152 at Casserly Rd. just west of the county line caused a minor injury to the big-rig driver after the vehicle lost control and rolled. The crash happened near the census-designated area of Interlaken just northeast of Watsonville.

The operation to get the truck back on the road and clear the area shut down the highway completely.

Photos shared by the CHP Santa Cruz showed the truck overturned with only the cab remaining on the two-lane road. In the initial post shortly after 7:30 a.m., officials said there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

A subsequent post on Twitter over three hours later showed that the cab and trailer had been placed upright, but the load that the truck was hauling and the trailer's siding were still still scattered down the hillside where the the vehicle overturned.

The road should reopen in approximately 5 hours. Please use SR-129 as an alternative route. @CaltransD5 @gilroy_chp https://t.co/ltVjJ0BM6q pic.twitter.com/liDR4h9REX — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) March 20, 2024

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use SR-129 as an alternate route.