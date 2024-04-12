Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Overturned big rig blocks lanes of southbound Highway 880 in Hayward

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward were blocked due to an overturned trailer truck, the California Highway Patrol said early Friday morning.

Around 4:52 a.m., the CHP said on social media that at least four southbound lanes of I-880 in Hayward just north of state Highway 92 were closed due to the overturned truck.

 
The CHP did not give an estimated time for the affected lanes to be reopened.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

There was no further information about the crash immediately available.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 6:39 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.