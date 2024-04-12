Overturned big rig blocks lanes of southbound Highway 880 in Hayward

Lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward were blocked due to an overturned trailer truck, the California Highway Patrol said early Friday morning.

Around 4:52 a.m., the CHP said on social media that at least four southbound lanes of I-880 in Hayward just north of state Highway 92 were closed due to the overturned truck.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️

I-880 SOUTHBOUND, NORTH OF SR-92 LANES #1-4 BLOCKED DUE TO ANOTHER OVERTURNED SEMI. UNKNOWN ETO, PLAN ALTERNATIVE ROUTES. pic.twitter.com/3cuCUxSET0 — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) April 12, 2024



The CHP did not give an estimated time for the affected lanes to be reopened.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

There was no further information about the crash immediately available.

