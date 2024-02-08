Over 12,000 PG&E customers remain without power after storm; several Sonoma County schools closed

Over 12,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area are still in the dark due to power outages, while several Sonoma County schools remain closed without power or other storm-related issues, officials said.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, 12,781 households are still affected by power outages, PG&E said.

The remaining North Bay households without power are at 8,120 while South Bay has 2,938 affected customers, according to PG&E.

Power still needs to be restored to 1,668 Peninsula customers, 24 households in the East Bay, and 31 customers in San Francisco.

PG&E is expected to release its next outage updates before the day ends.

Some schools in Sonoma County will still be closed on Thursday due to power outages and other storm-related issues.

The following schools or school districts are confirmed to be closed:

Horicon School

Kashia Elementary

West Side Elementary

Power losses in the county were triggered by trees falling on power lines due to the effects of severe weather conditions in the Bay Area earlier this week.