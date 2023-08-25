Watch CBS News
Orinda police SUV slams through wall of Wells Fargo location

ORINDA -- In the East Bay, authorities are investigating an overnight crash involving an Orinda police cruiser that slammed into a Wells Fargo branch late Thursday evening. 

Video posted on social media showed the Orinda Police Department SUV crashed through the exterior wall of the Wells Fargo location at Moraga Way and Camino Pablo with emergency responders already at the scene at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

The site of the crash was boarded up by Friday morning with plywood over both walls that appeared to be damaged in the collision. 

The police cruiser was towed away. Authorities have still not released any details surrounding the circumstances of the crash, but so far no injuries were reported.

