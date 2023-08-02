Original Philz Coffee location in San Francisco's Mission District to close

SAN FRANCISCO — The original Philz Coffee located in San Francisco's Mission District will be closing its doors after 20 years, the company confirmed.

The company said its lease at the 3101 24th St. location ended, and it will not be renewing.

We have loved serving the Mission District community over the past 20 years. After a long and fulfilling journey, our lease ended and we have made the difficult decision not to renew. Though the physical space may close its doors, the Mission will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, where Philz Coffee was born and nurtured.

- Philz Coffee

People wanting to get a cup of coffee at the original location have until Oct. 16.

Opened on Jan. 1, 2003, the company's website says the location was the result of Phil's 25 years of "learning, experimenting, and blending, with the goal of making a really, good cup of coffee."

Leading up to the opening, Phil worked at a convenience store he had opened in the Mission District in 1978.

There are now a dozen Philz Coffee locations in San Francisco, with more across California and Chicago.

The company said it would be helping workers at the original Philz transition to other locations.

We have 12 additional San Francisco locations where customers can enjoy their cup of love. We are committed to taking care of our team and are working closely to assist with this transition. All eligible team members at our Mission location will be offered positions at nearby Philz locations.

- Philz Coffee