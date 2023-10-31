12 suspects arrested in connection to Sacramento Valley child porn investigation

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have announced the arrest of 12 suspects from around the Sacramento area after an investigation into Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the two-week operation focused on identifying people suspected of downloading child pornography. A task force comprised of 18 law enforcement agencies from across the region helped in the investigation.

The investigation was given the name "Operation Monster Mash" and the results were announced on Halloween. In total, 12 suspects ranging in age from 32 to 63 years old were arrested in the Sacramento region.

Tens of thousands of CSAM images were recovered during the operation, detectives say – with one of the suspects allegedly having more than 5 terabytes of CSAM images.

The suspects are facing a variety of felony charges, including possession of child porn. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Citrus Heights resident Josh Sevilla, is also facing 12 counts of lewd acts with a minor by force or fear.

A full list of suspects arrested is as follows:

• SANTOS ABRAHAM SANCHEZ

53 Years Old, X-5067710

• GARY PAUL GAUTHIER

63 Years Old, X-4018501

• CHRISTOPHER KENT BOWMAN

38 Years Old, X-4948546

• JOSH STEVEN SEVILLA

40 Years Old, X-3735895

• JOSEPH JOHN DEANGELIS

53 Years Old, X-2330042

• MICHAEL BRADFORD STEALEY

45 Years Old, X-4655355

• JOSHUA ALAN AKINS

35 Years Old, X-5470708

• THOMAS RIDER PLOWRIGHT

55 Years Old, X-5470712

• MARC KEVIN FLORESCA

32 Years Old, X-4995021

• MATTHEW TODD BERG

50 Years Old, X-3028868

• ROBERT OWEN GUNWALL

35 Years Old, X-5259285

• JAMES STANELY SKAGGS

60 Years Old, X-2503151