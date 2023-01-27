Watch CBS News
One person hurt in car-to-car freeway shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON -- Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 5 in Stockton Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said the shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5 just south of March Lane in Stockton.

There were two people inside the victim vehicle but only one of them was shot. That person's condition is unknown as of late Thursday evening.

Investigators said two occupants were seen running from the suspect vehicle. No description was immediately available.

