1 killed, 2 wounded in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON -- Three men were shot and one died Saturday in Stockton, police said.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Julian Street in the Park District around 4:26 p.m. on a report of people shot.

Police found three men aged 17, 19 and 20 suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and all of them were taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old man died at the hospital, according to police. The teenagers are in stable condition.

Police have no suspect information and have not released a motive.