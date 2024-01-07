Watch CBS News
Crime

1 killed, 2 wounded in Stockton shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

STOCKTON -- Three men were shot and one died Saturday in Stockton, police said.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Julian Street in the Park District around 4:26 p.m. on a report of people shot.

Police found three men aged 17, 19 and 20 suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and all of them were taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old man died at the hospital, according to police. The teenagers are in stable condition.

Police have no suspect information and have not released a motive.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 8:55 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.