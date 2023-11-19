Watch CBS News
East Bay News

One killed in early-morning crash on I-580 in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- At least one person is confirmed dead after a vehicle overturned along Interstate 580 in Oakland early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which was first reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, happened along westbound Interstate 580 at the Lakeshore Avenue offramp. On arriving at the scene, officers noted that the crash victim was bleeding.

The victim was given immediate medical attention but eventually succumbed to "traumatic brain injuries" at 3:43 a.m., the CHP said, quoting a doctor familiar with the situation.

Details about the identity of the victim and the circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately available.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 8:14 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.