One injured in Mill Valley home-invasion robbery

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MILL VALLEY – At least one person suffered minor injuries during a home-invasion robbery at a residence in Mill Valley on Friday morning, police said. 

The incident was reported on Thoreau Circle, a neighborhood off Seaver Drive near U.S. Highway 101. 

The home's occupants were assaulted when unknown males entered the residence and demanded money and items of value, police said.

One resident was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

The robbery appeared to be a targeted incident and there was no evidence of a threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with home security video or who witnessed people or vehicles lingering in the area around 3:30 a.m. Friday is asked to contact Officer Bryant Daugherty at (415) 389-4100 or bdaugherty@cityofmillvalley.org, or the police department's anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.

June 25, 2023

