One driver dead in three-vehicle Fremont crash

CBS/Bay City News Service

FREMONT - A driver died following a three-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Fremont, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. to Paseo Padre Parkway and Mowry Avenue where the crash occurred.

Officers located one driver who was unresponsive, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The other two drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with officers, according to police.

The crash is the fifth fatal one this year on Fremont streets. The name of the person who died was unavailable Tuesday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

May 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

