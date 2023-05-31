One dead in late-night East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND – One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Pearmain Street, south of 98th Avenue and west of San Leandro Street.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead there despite life-saving attempts by paramedics and officers, according to police.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.