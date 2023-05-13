Watch CBS News
One dead after vehicle goes off Highway 1 at Scott's Creek Beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY -- Authorities said a body was recovered from the water off the coast at Scott's Creek Beach Friday afternoon after a vehicle went off Highway 1 and drove off a cliff.

While there were few details available, the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted that at around 3:30 p.m., rescue personnel responding to a vehicle over a cliff at Scott's Creek Beach in Santa Cruz County north of Davenport. One person was confirmed in the water.  

Multiple agencies responded to the report. There were no details regarding what type of vehicle was involved.

At 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire CZU confirmed that a body was recovered from the ocean. Highway 1 was briefly shut down during the incident. There was no word if anyone else was involved in the incident.

May 12, 2023

