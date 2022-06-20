Watch CBS News
Crime

Officers fatally shoot suspect allegedly wielding knife in Vallejo

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

VALLEJO -- The Solano County Sheriff' Office tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Sunday they received a call for assistance from Vallejo police just before 7 p.m. regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife.

OIS in Vallejo
Solano County deputies at scene of officer-involved shooting in Vallejo. KPIX

Shortly after deputies arrived, there was an officer-involved shooting. The victim died.

Authorities say major crime investigators are at the scene which, based on an earlier tweet, is believed to be near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets in Vallejo.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

