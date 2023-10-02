Officer revives man overdosing on BART train in Oakland

A person who appeared to have overdosed on a BART train in Oakland early Sunday morning was revived by police, the agency said.



Around 1:15 a.m. at the 12th Street station, an officer administered Narcan to an unresponsive man who appeared to be overdosing, BART police logs show. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, reverses the effects of opiates.

The man was revived but refused any further medical assistance and left the station, BART said.