Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Officer revives man overdosing on BART train in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/2/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/2/23 07:19

A person who appeared to have overdosed on a BART train in Oakland early Sunday morning was revived by police, the agency said.

 
Around 1:15 a.m. at the 12th Street station, an officer administered Narcan to an unresponsive man who appeared to be overdosing, BART police logs show. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, reverses the effects of opiates.

The man was revived but refused any further medical assistance and left the station, BART said.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 6:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.