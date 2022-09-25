October overnight closures of Posey and Webster tubes planned for repaving

ALAMEDA -- Caltrans will schedule overnight closures of the Posey and Webster Tubes (State Route 61) connecting the cities of Alameda and Oakland for paving work in October.

The tubes will remain open in the daytime. The closures are overnight only. Closures will take place on weeknights, and the tubes will be open Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Webster Tube will close overnight on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 13 and 14. The tube will close at 10 p.m. and open at 5 a.m. the next morning, except for Friday, Oct. 14. On that night, the Webster Tube will close at 11:59 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The Posey Tube will close overnight on Oct. 7, 10, 11 and 12. The tube will close at 10 p.m. and open at 5 a.m. the next morning, except for Friday, Oct. 7. On that night, the Posey Tube will close at 11:59 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Detours will be in place and California Highway Patrol officers will be in place to assist motorists. Directional signs will help direct vehicles to the following detour routes.

From Oakland (Webster Tube):

Southbound traffic travels south along I-880

Exit 23rd Avenue

Turn right on Dennison Street

Turn left on Embarcadero

Turn right on Kennedy Street

Stay in right lane to cross the Oakland Estuary via the Park Street Bridge

From Alameda (Posey Tube):