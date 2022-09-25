October overnight closures of Posey and Webster tubes planned for repaving
ALAMEDA -- Caltrans will schedule overnight closures of the Posey and Webster Tubes (State Route 61) connecting the cities of Alameda and Oakland for paving work in October.
The tubes will remain open in the daytime. The closures are overnight only. Closures will take place on weeknights, and the tubes will be open Saturday and Sunday nights.
The Webster Tube will close overnight on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 13 and 14. The tube will close at 10 p.m. and open at 5 a.m. the next morning, except for Friday, Oct. 14. On that night, the Webster Tube will close at 11:59 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. the following morning.
The Posey Tube will close overnight on Oct. 7, 10, 11 and 12. The tube will close at 10 p.m. and open at 5 a.m. the next morning, except for Friday, Oct. 7. On that night, the Posey Tube will close at 11:59 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. the following morning.
Detours will be in place and California Highway Patrol officers will be in place to assist motorists. Directional signs will help direct vehicles to the following detour routes.
From Oakland (Webster Tube):
- Southbound traffic travels south along I-880
- Exit 23rd Avenue
- Turn right on Dennison Street
- Turn left on Embarcadero
- Turn right on Kennedy Street
- Stay in right lane to cross the Oakland Estuary via the Park Street Bridge
From Alameda (Posey Tube):
- Northbound traffic travels east on Marina Village Parkway
- Turn right on Challenger Drive
- Turn left on Atlantic Avenue
- Turn right on Sherman Street
- Turn left on Buena Vista Avenue
- Turn left on Grand Street
- Turn right on Clement Avenue
- Turn left on Park Street and cross over the estuary at the Park Street Bridge
