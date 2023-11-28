Gas leak at Sonoma County CYO camp overcomes more than a dozen campers; 2 hospitalized

A gas leak at a Sonoma County youth camp Tuesday affected more than a dozen campers and sent two children to the hospital, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at a Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) camp on the 2100 block of Bohemian Highway in Occidental, about nine miles west of Sebastopol.

The Sonoma County Fire District received a medical call for a child having a seizure and firefighters arrived to find multiple children overcome from a propane gas leak, according to an independent journalist first at the scene. The Occidental Volunteer Fire Department told CBS News Bay Area it's believed the gas leak was coming from a heater within a cabin.

A child is treated after being overcome by a gas leak at a CYO camp in Occidental, Sonoma County, November 28, 2023. Stringer/CBS

Two children were taken to a hospital in Santa Rosa for observation; 10 other children and one adult were treated at the scene after experiencing headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

The fire department said the cause of the leak was still being determined. The camp's operations were still ongoing Tuesday, and the incident was limited to one cabin, the department said.

Catholic Charities runs the camp, according to its website. CBS News Bay Area has contacted the group for a response.