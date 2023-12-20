Watch CBS News
Oakley man shot, killed outside of his home; found by his mother

By Jose Fabian

OAKLEY — A 24-year-old Oakley man was shot outside of his home Wednesday night and died in front of his mother, police said. 

According to police, he was a pizza delivery driver and appeared to have stopped by his home when the shooting happened. Police said a car stopped next to his, and a passenger got out of the car and shot him.

His mother heard the shots from inside the home, and when she went outside, she found him suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

Oakley police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

