Suspects sought in Oakley UPS Store package thefts on Christmas

OAKLEY – Police in Oakley are seeing suspects in connection with break-ins at a UPS Store location over the Christmas holiday.

According to officers, around 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Day, a driver in a white lifted pickup pulled up to the store and broke in. Surveillance footage showed the suspect stealing packages from behind the counter before leaving the store.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving westbound on Main Street before turning northbound onto Bridgehead Road.

The pickup is described as a Ford Super Duty extended cab, with black aftermarket wheels. At the time of the robbery, police said the license plates had been removed.

Ford Super Duty pickup believed to be linked to a break-in at the UPS Store on Main Street in Oakley on December 25, 2023. City of Oakley

Meanwhile, the suspect was seen wearing a bright orange shirt or vest, dark colored pants, gloves and a mask.

The store was robbed a second time on December 26 shortly after 4 a.m. In the second robbery, police said a suspect wearing gloves and all-dark clothing entered through the broken front door, stealing packages from behind the counter and a small safe.

Police did not say if the incidents were connected.

Anyone who may have information about the case is urged to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060. UPS customers who suspect their package was stolen are urged to call the store's manager at 925-625-0221.