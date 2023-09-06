Oakley police: Man shot dead, woman seriously injured after possible domestic dispute

OAKLEY — A man was shot to death and a woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Oakley after an apparent domestic dispute, police said.

Oakley police were contacted after a woman who lives on the 1700 block of Pecan Court did not show up for work.

During a welfare check, police said no one answered her door nor did they see anything suspicious inside.

However, less than an hour later, a neighbor who knew the occupants went to the house and saw two people inside and called police when they saw the woman appeared to be in distress.

Officers arrived and entered the house, finding the man shot to death and a woman shot and badly injured.

Medics took the woman to a hospital with what police said were "critical" injuries.

Police aren't releasing the name of the man who died until his next of kin are notified.