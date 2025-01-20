Driver escapes before train slams into vehicle in Oakley

A woman escaped without injury after her vehicle became stuck at a railroad crossing in eastern Contra Costa County as a train was approaching Sunday, officials said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the tracks near Big Break Road and Main Street after the vehicle was struck by the train. When police arrived, they found the woman near the crash site.

According to officers, the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, said the vehicle began experiencing problems as she approached the tracks. The woman drove off the road at one set of tracks and became stuck on the tracks.

Soon after, the woman saw the approaching train, which prompted her to leave the vehicle. Police said the woman's vehicle had "major damage" from the train strike.

It does not appear that intoxication played a role in the collision, police said. The investigation has been turned over to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway police.

Police reminded drivers to ensure they have cleared railroad tracks when driving near the tracks. Drivers were also urged to keep the BNSF Resource Operations Call Center number, 1-800-832-5442, in their contacts.