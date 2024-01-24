Oakland's Mistah F.A.B. uses birthday celebration to give back, boost community

Artist and activist Mistah F.A.B. celebrates his birthday with a week of festivities in his hometown, bringing the community together and supporting local businesses.

It is a tradition he started three years ago that continues to help Oakland have positive events to look forward to for several nights.

"Oakland gets a bad rep. And I'm not going to get up here and be naive, or act like I'm in the red of not knowing of what's going on in the gray area. We stand on the precipice of an ultimate change, and that change is looking at what we're doing in our communities. Look what a native son is being able to experience and receive the roses while he's still alive, which was previously unheard of," Mistah F.A.B. told KPIX on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Rappers Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B. celebrate 50 years of hip hop at San Francisco concert

Among those helping to make FAB Week a success is his sister, Theresa Anderson. She wears many hats to help each night become a success, from selling tickets to working the door and managing other behind-the-scenes aspects of the events.

"Oh yeah, it's a lot, FAB Week. But every year, I'm ready for it," she told KPIX. "I think it's awesome that he takes the time out a whole week on his birthday week to celebrate with others and to give back like that."

Anderson and her brother got to celebrate a new mural honoring him this week. It is located in North Oakland at the intersection of 45th and Market Streets.

"I cried the first day, I think, because it was so lifelike. It was so real, it depicted him down to the gray hairs in his beard," she said about the mural.

F.A.B. turned 42 this year. He still plans to keep chasing his dreams, because he believes there is still so much more for him to achieve. For his family, there is already a lot to celebrate this week, and in every year to come.

"I knew when he was younger, I told him he would be great. I told him you would do great things brother, and always remain humble. But I didn't think he was going to be like this. I cry sometimes and I tell him I'm so proud of him. I have this thing I say to him when I'm proud: 'Hey, proud sister moment.' You know? And I get emotional and stuff about things." Anderson said.